Nonprofit donates 10,000 face masks in Napa to protect other nonprofit workers against coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A variety of service groups have replenished their supplies of protective masks for their workers to guard against the coronavirus pandemic – with an assist from one of their peers.

Members of nonprofit agencies visited Napa on Wednesday afternoon to collect bags filled with 200 face coverings each, during a drive-through giveaway of 10,000 masks organized by the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership (CVNL). The event, which took place outside CrossWalk Community Church, distributed protective masks with a retail value of about $50,000, or $5 per covering, according to Jim Tomlinson, manager of the Napa office of CVNL.

Donated masks will be used by various community workers still serving county residents in need despite the risk of COVID-19 exposure. Among those receiving masks at the event were members of the OLE Health clinic, Fair Housing Napa Valley, Aldea Children and Family Services, Collabria Care and Abode Services, which operates homeless shelters in Napa County.