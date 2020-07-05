Nonprofit donates 10,000 face masks in Napa to protect other nonprofit workers against coronavirus

A variety of service groups have replenished their supplies of protective masks for their workers to guard against the coronavirus pandemic – with an assist from one of their peers.
Members of nonprofit agencies visited Napa on Wednesday afternoon to collect bags filled with 200 face coverings each, during a drive-through giveaway of 10,000 masks organized by the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership (CVNL). The event, which took place outside CrossWalk Community Church, distributed protective masks with a retail value of about $50,000, or $5 per covering, according to Jim Tomlinson, manager of the Napa office of CVNL.
Donated masks will be used by various community workers still serving county residents in need despite the risk of COVID-19 exposure. Among those receiving masks at the event were members of the OLE Health clinic, Fair Housing Napa Valley, Aldea Children and Family Services, Collabria Care and Abode Services, which operates homeless shelters in Napa County.
The mask giveaway was made possible by a shipment of masks from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to SF CARD, a San Francisco-based agency that coordinates disaster recovery efforts among nonprofit and faith-based service groups, according to Jim Tomlinson, manager of CVNL’s Napa division. The San Francisco group passed 40,000 of its unused face coverings to CVNL, which in turn is donating equal shares to nonprofits in Sonoma, Solano and Marin counties as well as the Napa Valley.
The fabric coverings provided to nonprofit groups on Wednesday include threads of copper and silver intended to prevent the virus from surviving for hours or days, Tomlinson said.
The drive-up format of the giveaway gave most visitors only a few minutes to pull into the church parking lot, lower a car window, and receive a paper bag filled with masks before driving off without risking excessive contact with organizers. But despite the briefness of each encounter, a volunteer at the mask drive felt grateful to be able to help – and particularly to help people who cannot shelter at home but must stay on duty to aid the vulnerable.
“This is different (from other aid efforts) because there’s less contact with the community; now our contact is with the nonprofits,” said Danielle Barreca, a Napa Realtor who volunteered to join half a dozen CVNL employees to stage the Napa mask giveaway. “We’re feeling isolated now and we’re all looking for ways we can help. Knowing these people are being taken care of makes me feel like I’m contributing in some way.”
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
