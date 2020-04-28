Nonstop calls and no answers: Why California wasn't prepared for surge in unemployment

The department is training 1,340 state workers from other divisions and departments to help with claims and has opened a new phone line from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Levy said.

The people who answer those calls don't work directly on unemployment claims, but Levy said they can "help open up access on the clogged lines."

Many filers are new to the process, Levy said. She said many people who call probably "have not taken full advantage of all of the self-serve tools we have available," like video tutorials, a checklist to help people prepare to file, and a step-by-step chart describing what to expect.

The department has also set up a frequently asked questions page to address common questions, such as what it means when there's a $0 award.

Filing a claim

The department's old systems require workers to manually enter commands in green text on black screens to process claims using systems such as COBOL.

A more modern system would use more automation, according to budget documents the department filed with the Governor's Office in January. And it would expand online access to claims for people like Irish and Thompson, according to the documents.