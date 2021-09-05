North Bay community partners advocate for farmworker safety this wildfire season

“There's more and more studies about the impacts of not just the fire, but the smoke as well in terms of long-term impacts, which is also connected with COVID,” he said. “What workers are asking for is that if they’re going to go into hazardous situations, that they should be properly compensated for taking that risk.”

As for disaster insurance, this factor applies to situations that are so hazardous that workers are pulled from the fields and left without work. Some employers may continue to compensate their farmworkers, but since much of this community is undocumented, Bell Alper said many are not eligible for unemployment benefits.

“The last one, clean bathrooms and water … honestly we were surprised to hear this was a concern,” he said. “This is partly why we really base our work on what the workers themselves say they want because this can’t really be seen … The frequency of bathroom cleaning is a real concern, especially as more and more ash falls from the sky during fires, and there's an increase in the number of people who are working and using the bathrooms during harvest.”

Bell Alper said that this particular concern was raised mostly by women workers represented in the survey, reiterating the importance of reaching all demographics of the ag community.