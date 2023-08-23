Move-ins are scheduled to begin at the North Napa Center on Wednesday, with nine people relocating to the transitional housing site – until recently a Motel 6 – from neighboring homeless encampments.

In July, the city of Napa announced it would lease the Solano Avenue motel for nearly three years in an effort to provide more transitional housing. This was made possible when the City Council accepted a $15 million grant from California's Encampment Resolution Funding Program, which aims to provide temporary housing and social services to unhoused people to put them on the path to stable and safe long-term housing.

The lease began on Aug. 1, and a phased 60-day move-in will begin this week, according to deputy city manager Molly Rattigan.

During the first two or so weeks of the move-in period, organizers will focus on helping to settle clients currently living in three encampments closest to the center, and then will work away from the center as they fill up the site’s 57 rooms.

Areas that will be cleared include encampments near Highway 29, the Napa River and neighboring creeks. Later, Kennedy Park and the encampment below the Maxwell Bridge, among other sites, will be shut down as well.

Rattigan explained that the city doesn't have firm numbers on how many people from each of the encampments will be moving in, since the camps tend to be somewhat fluid, but organizers have been connecting with potential residents through a census process.

In January and again in May, the city conducted a census in the encampments surrounding the North Napa Center, taking note of who lived there and creating a working list based on its results. That way, they are able to ensure that they offer housing to all of the residents of the encampments that will be cleared once the move-in begins.

Once clients in the three closest encampments are moved into the center or assisted in relocating if they choose not to accept center housing, those encampments will be vacated and removed around the end of the month.

When a client moves into the North Napa Center, various services will be provided to them through Abode Services, a nonprofit that contacts with Napa County to offer support to unhoused people. The group already operates the South Napa Shelter and South Napa Day Center and has led support services since 2017.

A team of about 16 Abode staff members will operate the North Napa Center. An on-site manager will act as the supervisor while a coordinator will manage shelter monitors. Two of nine shelter monitors will be on shift 24/7, and will be tasked with ensuring rules are followed as well as engaging with clients.

Finally, three case managers will work one-on-one with clients, helping them acclimate to the center and create “individualized service plans” to prepare them to transition into more permanent housing.

When a client moves in, they will be assigned a case manager. First, the case manager will work with the client to complete a Vulnerability Index-Service Prioritization Decision Assessment Tool assessment, and then help the client set goals and create a service plan tailored to their needs and interests.

Scott Wagner, regional director of Abode’s housing and services, said those goals can vary, making it important for a client to have a dedicated case manager they work with closely and consistently.

He said most clients’ first goal will be to get “document ready,” so that if and when more permanent housing becomes available, they are ready to apply. Getting "document ready" includes tracking down copies of legal documents like birth certificates, building credit, and sometimes working to clear clients' legal issues if they have them and if it's possible to do so.

Other goals will vary, but Wagner said generally, case managers and clients try to work toward achieving goals in a few different general areas: housing, income, health and wellness.

Maximum capacity at the North Napa Center will be 65 people, which means when full, the 57-room site can fit about seven couples and 50 individuals at a time. The three case managers will have a caseload ranging from 20 and 22 clients each, which Wagner said is fairly typical and manageable.

He explained that keeping case managers’ loads somewhat low allows them to have regular interaction with each of their clients — a key to the program’s success.

“When you start to build community, it does begin to change (clients’) patterns,” Wagner said. “There's a hope that they start to feel.”

He added that because Abode has been offering services for unhoused people in Napa for a few years, many of the clients and employees have already built relationships, which will aid in the transition and ease the process of building trust between clients and their case managers, as well as other members of the center's staff.

In addition to Abode’s services, three meals will be provided a day through city partners, Rattigan said. So far, four local businesses have offered to supply meals to the center, and the city will continue to work with local groups to add to and refine food service over time.

Outsourced security will also be on site 24 hours a day, contracted by Allied Security, which also provides the security for neighboring Redwood Plaza.

Both Rattigan and Wagner expressed excitement about the opening of the shelter, which will be the first non-congregate transitional housing offered in Napa aside from pandemic-era emergency shelters.

While Wagner said there are sure to be bumps in the road while opening a new type of housing center, he is excited for the possibility of getting clients on a path to long-term shelter.

