Napa Fire turned out in force Friday afternoon to fight a fire that damaged two houses and destroyed a fifth-wheel travel trailer in north Napa.
Multiple calls came in at 1:55 p.m. of a house fire on the 4400 block of Meadowlark Drive, with a plume of black smoke rising into the sky.
Napa Fire called a three-alarm response — the third highest level of response — when firefighters discovered that the fire involved two homes, with the threat of winds spreading flames to more residences. Some nearby homes were evacuated and all off-duty Napa Fire personnel were called to work.
Flashing vehicles from Napa Fire, Cal Fire-Napa County Fire, Napa Police and Napa County Sheriff's Office were parked down Meadowlark. Emotional residents and homeowners looked out across the hazy street and watched as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. Neighbors hopped over gutters flooded from firefighting and into the street to watch the scene.
Napa Fire said it had the upper hand on the blazes by 2:30 p.m. Motorists were asked to stay away from the area.
No injuries were reported. All occupants of the home were accounted for, Napa Fire reported.
Pacific Gas & Electric Company arrived at 2:45 p.m. to secure gas lines in the area.