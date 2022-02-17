North Napa’s oldest home for sale for $1.85 million: Local developer restores 1850s home on Redwood Road

Who was James Clyman of Napa?

Napa pioneer James Clyman (1792–1881) was born in the Blue Ridge area of Virginia on a farm reportedly owned by President George Washington.

Little is known about his formative years and education. However, he did serve in the military which included fighting in the War of 1812.

Following his military career, 31-year-old Clyman became a successful beaver fur trapper and trader.

“James Clyman was one of the most famous of the mountain men,” said Napa historian Kara Brunzell.

While pursuing this career, he became friends with other notable “mountain men,” such as, Jed Smith, Tom Fitzpatrick, Bill Sublette and Jim Bridger.

He worked as a scout during the early wave of settlers going West. It is said that the doomed Donner Party ignored his advice for the best trail to the coast.

Clyman purchased his Redwood Road from William Edgington.

He married Hannah McCombs in 1849.Their wedding was said to be the first celebrated in Napa. Local lore claims that the newlyweds bought all the table crockery to be had in Napa and San Francisco.

In addition to his work on his homestead, Clyman was a writer. His extensive journals, as well as his poetry, have been published.

“His diaries are still considered the references for early western history,” said Napa historian Rebecca Yerger. “He left quite a legacy.”

Clyman died at age 89 and is buried at Tulocay Cemetery.