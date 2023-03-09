Due to roadway flooding, northbound Highway 29 was closed in American Canyon between Paoli Loop Road and South Kelly Road, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Nixle alert at 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

The area has flooded and been closed in the past, including during rainstorms early last month. The current storms hitting Napa County — and much of the rest of California — are expected to persist through the weekend.