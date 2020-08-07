Northern California tribal casinos remain open. Are they safe?

Closures caused a financial beating

The losses caused by the statewide spring shutdown were a likely a key factor in tribes' push to reopen. Gaming revenues — $8 billion annually and the sole source of income for many California tribes — took a beating during California's mandatory lockdown, casino industry executives told The Bee in May.

Yolo County spokeswoman Jenny Tan also said the Yocha Dehe and Yolo County are "communicating with each other," as well as with Yolo cities and school districts in monitoring the virus.

But the Yolo and Placer casinos have drawn attention for the positive cases at the sites in early July and the criticism leveled at Thunder Valley in July by former employees who said they weren't properly protected from the virus while on the job after the casino reopened.

Cache Creek committed to mandatory ongoing COVID-19 testing of its approximately 2,300 employees July 3 after an undisclosed number of workers tested positive.

In a statement at the time announcing the testing regime, Cache Creek officials said they would continue to work with Yolo County Health and Human Services and contact trace.