Northwest Napa house damaged by fire
A vacant home in northwest Napa that was being remodeled has suffered extensive damage in a fire.
The fire took place at about 2 a.m. Thursday on the 3700 block of Norfolk Street. Arriving firefighters found heavy fire coming from the single-story house. Flames leapt 20 to 30 feet into the air through the roof at the back side, Napa Fire Capt. Steve Becker said.
“The house was pretty much a total loss,” Becker said.
Responding for the department were three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief, along with two units from the Napa County Fire Department. Becker said firefighters knocked down the fire in about 20 minutes. There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire as of Thursday morning was under investigation.
Woman arrested on stolen vehicle charges
A woman who police say stole a car in the city of Napa on Wednesday night was arrested by police in American Canyon.
City of Napa police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven store at Silverado Trail and Clark Street. The victim left his keys in his 2011 Honda Civic and saw a woman take the car, a police press release said.
American Canyon police located the car a few minutes later at Highway 29 and American Canyon Road. The woman stopped and was arrested.
Police booked Anna Leticia Servin, a 32-year-old transient, into Napa County jail at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the booking log. Allegations include driving a stolen vehicle, possessing stolen property, not having a license and probation violation.
This is the fifth time Servin has been arrested since Jan. 25, a Napa police press release said.
Stolen pickup involved in pursuit hits Napa home
A man driving a stolen vehicle fled from Napa County Sheriff’s officers, lost control and drove into a city of Napa house.
The incident began at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Hartle Court near South Napa Century Center. Deputies saw a pickup truck that matched the description of one reported stolen. They tried to pull it over, leading to a pursuit, sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford said.
Speeds reached 60 mph. The pickup driver eventually tried to negotiate a left turn onto Monroe Street, lost control and hit the southeast corner of a house on the 600 block, breaking a gas main, Wofford said.
Officers chased the suspect on foot and arrested him. They took him to Queen of the Valley Medical Center to make sure he had no injuries. Neither the suspect or anyone at the house was injured, Wofford said.
Meanwhile, police, fire and Pacific, Gas and Electric vehicles converged near the house amid the gas leak. Barriers were set up for about a block around the home. The evacuation order for the residential neighborhood was lifted at 10:30 a.m.
Both the pickup and house had major damage, Wofford said.
Damion Chance Schacht, 33, of Napa was booked into Napa County jail on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property, fleeing a peace officer, driving without a license and a probation charge, according to the booking log.
