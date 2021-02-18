 Skip to main content
Northwest Napa house damaged by fire

Northwest Napa house damaged by fire

A vacant home in northwest Napa that was being remodeled has suffered extensive damage in a fire.

The fire took place at about 2 a.m. Thursday on the 3700 block of Norfolk Street. Arriving firefighters found heavy fire coming from the single-story house. Flames leapt 20 to 30 feet into the air through the roof at the back side, Napa Fire Capt. Steve Becker said.

“The house was pretty much a total loss,” Becker said.

Responding for the department were three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief, along with two units from the Napa County Fire Department. Becker said firefighters knocked down the fire in about 20 minutes. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire as of Thursday morning was under investigation.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

