 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NOT getting the COVD-19 vaccine? The Register wants to hear from you.

NOT getting the COVD-19 vaccine? The Register wants to hear from you.

vaccination Meritage

Napa resident Ryan O'Conner, 17, gets his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month at a clinic at the Meritage Resort. The dose is being administered by Aaron Roberts, RN, of Kaiser Permanente, Vacaville. 

 Napa County

Register reporter Jennifer Huffman is working on a story about Napans who are choosing not to get a COVID-19 vaccine or who are undecided. Huffman can be reached at jhuffman@napanews.com or 707-256-2218.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Resumes Giving Johnson And Johnson Vaccine With Warning

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News