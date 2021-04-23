 Skip to main content
NOT getting the COVD-19 vaccine? The Register wants to hear from you.

Napa resident Ryan O'Conner, 17, gets his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month at a clinic at the Meritage Resort. The dose is being administered by Aaron Roberts, RN, of Kaiser Permanente, Vacaville. 

Register reporter Jennifer Huffman is working on a story about Napans who are choosing not to get a COVID-19 vaccine or who are undecided. Huffman can be reached at jhuffman@napanews.com or 707-256-2218.

