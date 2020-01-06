January in recent years has set the tone in Napa County for a wet or below-average rainy season, and this one is starting on the dry side.
“The jet stream has lifted northward into the Pacific Northwest,” Mike Pechner of Fairfield-based Golden West Meteorology said on Monday. “In December, the jet stream was down this way. That explains why it was so wet.”
Fortunately, the silver lining is the possible gray clouds on the horizon.
Pechner doesn’t expect those clouds to yield much rain in the short run. A few small storms this week might together provide a few tenths of an inch, a mere drop in the rain gauge.
Still, even a small storm is a storm. Pechner said "they all help.”
Forecast models indicate heavier rain could come after mid-month. Pechner said rainfall could end up close to normal for what is historically one the rainiest months of the year.
This rain season started out dry in October through most of November. Then a series of late November and December storms brought 6.19 inches of rain to Napa State Hospital. A lot more is needed to reach the season average of 24.66 inches by the end of spring.
“I would say while it hasn’t been a deluge, it looks promising at least to have enough rain that we can go another year without having to worry about drought,” Pechner said.
The city of Napa receives much of its water from Lake Hennessey in the mountains east of Rutherford. The reservoir depends on rain runoff rather than a snowpack.
City Water General Manager Joy Eldredge said Monday that Lake Hennessey is 90 percent full, up from 85 percent in November.
“It’s early,” Eldredge said. “To be at 90 percent for this time of year feels comfortable.”
While Napa County waits for its next large storm, Eldredge would be happy to have the smaller, predicted storms, even if they can’t provide much runoff to fill the reservoir. At least the landscape wouldn't dry out.
“What we like to avoid is a longer dry spell such as we have to re-saturate the ground to see the runoff,” she said.
A sign of a wet rain season in Napa is the filling of massive Lake Berryessa reservoir, which is not an every-year occurrence. The reservoir in eastern Napa County provides most of its water to Solano County cities and farms.
The lake as of Jan. 2 was 91 percent full, statistics show. Lake levels need to rise another 7.5 feet to run into the glory hole spillway.
But Lake Berryessa is slower to fill than Lake Hennessey because of the large size of the reservoir in relation to the size of its watershed.
Pechner said records at Napa State Hospital dating to 1893 show an average January rainfall total of 5.14 inches. That's about a fifth of the season average.
Recent years show just how crucial January can be to Napa State Hospital reaching or topping its season average of 24.66 inches.
Napa State Hospital in 2015 entered January with more than 15 inches of rain and appeared on the way to a huge rainfall total for the season. Then less than one hundredth of an inch fell in January. The season ended up with a below-average 19.5 inches.
On the other hand, last year saw January begin with only 3.05 inches at the state hospital. The month brought 11.89 inches and the season ended up with an above-average of more than 30 inches.
