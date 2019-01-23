Maia Manzagol, 17, and Antonio Vivan, 18, have been dating for either four or six months, depending on which teen you ask.
The numbers really don’t seem to matter. It’s what they do as a couple that does.
The two teenagers, who obviously like being together, are budding environmental activists.
Over the past few months, they’ve spent a number of days picking up trash along various Napa Valley rural roadways, including where Coombsville Road turns into Wild Horse Valley Road.
On Jan. 12, at a picturesque lookout spot some refer to as “The View,” the couple spent several hours collecting all kinds of garbage.
“We were shocked by how much trash was there,” said Manzagol.
“I always like to make the world a better place, one step at a time,” she said. With that, “We decided to get trash bags and gloves” and got to work.
After two hours of cleaning, "we ended up filling up around 15 trash bags,” she said.
“Each bag was completely full and some had to be double bagged due to broken glass.”
They found beer cans and bottles, empty Juul pods (used for vaping), pregnancy tests (one negative, one unopened), used condoms, food wrappers, boxes from pizza and alcohol, a dead mouse that might have died after getting stuck inside a beer can, “and so much more.”
“The fact is the trash is affecting the landscape and animals and people,” said Manzagol during a phone interview.
“We took a couple hours of our day to clean up,” but even a small effort “can make a massive difference,” said Manzagol, who is a senior at Napa High School.
“Every little bit helps,” agreed Vivan, who attends Napa Valley College.
Plus, “It was fun to do it together,” Manzagol said. “We spent less than $10 on gloves and bags,” and listed to music while working.
Manzagol admitted that when it comes to collecting 15 bags of refuse and waste, there is one drawback. As in: where to deposit the newly filled trash bags.
Their improvised solution?
“We dumped it at Napa Valley College in trash cans around the campus but I’m working with Napa Recycling to create a legal way of disposing of the trash,” she said assuredly.
Not many teenagers actually plan to collect litter during their free time, “but for me I find it fulfilling to help out in any way I can,” said Vivan.
“It actually felt really good afterwards, maybe not finding dead rats and beer cans. We were picking up all kinds of nasty stuff. It was real bad.”
Manzagol said the two plan to collect litter and trash around Napa Valley about every week or two.
In the meantime, they’re also volunteering for other worthy causes. For example, on Martin Luther King, Jr., day, the two spent part of the school holiday planting trees at Alston Park with a group called the Hero Foundation of Napa.