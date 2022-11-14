 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nothing much changes in new batch of Napa County election results

Election Day 2022

A voter brings in his ballot to drop off at the American Canyon Boys and Girls Club which is one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.

 Nick Otto, Register

Updated Napa County election results, released late Monday afternoon, show no significant changes to the preliminary results posted on Election Day last week. 

The updated results represent 28.65% — up from 26.29% — of votes counted from registered voters, which means the results may very well still change as more votes are counted this week. Daily updates will continue into Thursday or until 95% of all votes are counted.

Leads in the results released last week stayed about the same. Joelle Gallagher kept her double-digit lead over Suzanne Besú Truchard in the Napa County Board of Supervisors' 1st District race, reducing the chance Truchard will make a comeback and take the seat. Gallagher had 2,352 votes (56.48%) and Truchard had 1,812 (43.52%) the results show; that represents roughly 31.51%% of the total vote.

For the Napa County Board of Supervisors’ 3rd District race, Anne Cottrell maintained her lead over John Dunbar. Cottrell had 3,016 votes (64.35%) and Dunbar had 1,671 votes (35.65%), according to the results.

Nothing substantially changed with Napa’s three school bond races — or any of the other races — according to the updated results. Those measures, intended to raise money for school construction projects, need 55% approval to pass.

For the city council and mayoral races in American Canyon, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga, candidates in the lead maintained their leads at roughly the same level. Almost nothing has changed in the three Napa Valley Unified School District school board races as well, according to the results. 

1st District Napa County supervisorial candidates Suzanne Truchard and Joelle Gallagher talk about the race on election night.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

