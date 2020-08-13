November contests set for Napa school board seats

A Napa school district election this fall will pit trustee Icela Martin against two challengers, while incumbents Joe Schunk and Jose Hurtado will not seek new terms.
The contest for Martin’s board seat in the Napa Valley Unified School District is the agency’s only contested race this year.
Martin, the incumbent in NVUSD’S Area 4 representing southwest and south-central Napa along with western American Canyon, will face Eve Ryser and Devin Martin Jones on the ballot.
Ryser, a teacher and parent advocate, in June announced her candidacy for Area 4. She previously taught elementary school for 15 years, mainly in the Vallejo public school system.
Information about Jones, who filed Aug. 4, was not immediately available Thursday.
Returning to the NVUSD board without an election opponent will be trustee David Gracia from Area 5, which includes much of central Napa north of downtown.
Meanwhile, two longtime board members will not enter this year’s race, the district’s first under a new and localized system with redrawn boundaries and with candidates chosen only by voters living in the same area in which they reside.
Schunk, a three-term trustee from American Canyon, does not appear on the November ballot. The overhaul of NVUSD’s seven voting areas places him in the same territory as Martin, who was elected to the board in 2016.
The decision to step away from the Napa school board crystallized well before the district’s overhaul of its voting system, he said in an email Thursday. “I had decided in my own mind two years ago that my third term was my last term,” said Schunk, who was first elected in 2008. “It had nothing to do with area-based elections, nor who was or was not running.”
Hurtado, a board member since 2004, also will not run again. NVUSD’s revised election map places him in the district’s northeastern Area 1 alongside trustee Robin Jankiewicz, whose term has two more years to run.
In a brief interview Thursday afternoon, Hurtado decided the current term would be his last at the time of his most recent election in 2016.
“Originally I hadn’t planned on more than two terms, but there was always something going on I needed to see through,” said Hurtado. “My wife and I are both retired and we plan to do a lot of traveling, and it was time.”
At least two candidates have filed to represent newly created voting areas where no incumbents live. Lisa W. Chu has filed to run for the Area 2 seat in eastern American Canyon, while Jason Dooley will pursue the seat for Area 7, which covers northwest Napa.
The switch to area-based voting in the Napa school district arose from a Jan. 15 letter by the Walnut Creek lawyer Scott Rafferty and the Napa County Progressive Alliance, which alleged that NVUSD’s previous at-large voting rules violated California law by diluting the influence of minority groups. Among other goals, Rafferty called for stronger representations of Filipino-Americans living in American Canyon, the second largest of Napa County’s five cities.
Area-based selection of school board members is being coupled with a new set of voting-area boundaries, which have been drawn to give each zone as close to an equal population as possible – about 16,506 people per zone.
Besides Jankiewicz, two other NVUSD trustees, Cindy Watter in Area 3 and Elba Gonzalez-Mares in Area 6, are not up for re-election until 2022.
Meanwhile, at least one newcomer may join the board of Napa Valley College. Ines DeLuna has filed to run for the Area 6 seat held by Rosaura Segura, who did not seek re-election by the Aug. 7 deadline for incumbents.
Two current trustees, Jennifer Baker in Area 1 and Rafael Rios in Area 7, are running unopposed and will receive new four-year terms on the NVC board.
Final candidate filings before the county’s 5 p.m. deadline Wednesday were not yet available as of Thursday afternoon, according to John Tuteur, registrar of voters.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
