November contests set for Napa school board seats

The decision to step away from the Napa school board crystallized well before the district’s overhaul of its voting system, he said in an email Thursday. “I had decided in my own mind two years ago that my third term was my last term,” said Schunk, who was first elected in 2008. “It had nothing to do with area-based elections, nor who was or was not running.”

Hurtado, a board member since 2004, also will not run again. NVUSD’s revised election map places him in the district’s northeastern Area 1 alongside trustee Robin Jankiewicz, whose term has two more years to run.

In a brief interview Thursday afternoon, Hurtado decided the current term would be his last at the time of his most recent election in 2016.

“Originally I hadn’t planned on more than two terms, but there was always something going on I needed to see through,” said Hurtado. “My wife and I are both retired and we plan to do a lot of traveling, and it was time.”

At least two candidates have filed to represent newly created voting areas where no incumbents live. Lisa W. Chu has filed to run for the Area 2 seat in eastern American Canyon, while Jason Dooley will pursue the seat for Area 7, which covers northwest Napa.