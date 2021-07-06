 Skip to main content
NRCD seeks volunteers for park maintenance projects

Happy Trails

Newell Open Space Preserve

 Elayna Trucker

The Napa Resource Conservation District is looking for volunteers for a variety of repair and maintenance tasks at several local parks through the summer.

All ages are welcome. The district advises to dress for gardening -- thick pants and sturdy shoes keep you comfortable. Also, be sure to bring a filled water bottle and snacks.

RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For information or to RSVP, call (707) 690-3117, email Ashley@NapaRCD.org, or visit naparcd.org/summeroakdays.

The work will be July 11, 9-11 a.m. at Newell Open Space; July 29, 5-7 p.m. at Skyline Wilderness Park; and Aug. 14 and Aug. 29, 9-11 a.m. at Alston Park.

Tasks include weeding around oak plantings, spreading mulch and repair protection around plantings.

Carrie Strohl offers a tour of a Laundry to Landscape Greywater System in Napa. Courtesy of Napa County Resource Conservation District

