A Napa man was arrested Wednesday after undercover detectives delivered the drug MDMA to his house, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau said.
The bureau began its investigation after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Division took possession of a package of MDMA — commonly known as ecstasy or Molly — that was shipped to an address in the 1200 block of El Centro Avenue.
Undercover detectives arrived at the home of Jeremy Christian Wigington, 25, to deliver the package, NSIB wrote in a press release. He accepted the package and was placed under arrest.
The bureau executed a search warrant and found an assault rifle without serial numbers, and evidence to suggest drug sales and a lab for butane honey oil, known commonly as hash oil, according to NSIB.
Wigington admitted to selling the drug to Napa residents, using a butane honey oil lab and altering the rifle, according to NSIB.
He was arrested on suspicion of three felony charges related to possessing a controlled substance for sale, making a controlled substance and converting a gun into a machine gun, jail records show. He was booked into Napa County jail at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, where he remained as of Thursday morning.