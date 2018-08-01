Two suspected Bay Area heroin dealers were arrested in American Canyon last week after allegedly advertising their drug sales on Craigslist, according to the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.
After learning last week that black tar heroin was being advertised on Craigslist.com, an undercover NSIB detective arranged to buy some heroin from the seller. The detective and dealer agreed to meet at a parking lot on the 7000 block of Main Street in American Canyon, police said.
When the Audi arrived at the designated meeting place, detectives detained the driver and two occupants. Inside the vehicle, they found heroin processed for sale, a digital scale and other evidence of heroin sales, officials said.
Deion Robert Gilman, 27, of Oakland and Nathan Eugene Jones, 29, Concord, passengers in the vehicle, were arrested and booked at the Napa County jail on suspicion of possession of heroin for sale, transportation of heroin and conspiracy.
The driver, a 22-year old Fairfield man whose identity was not released by police, was not arrested and has not been charged.