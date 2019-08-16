Eight men, including three from Napa, were arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor charges related to prostitution after a Napa Special Investigations Bureau sting operation on Thursday.
Tips about a possible brothel in Napa or American Canyon led NSIB agents to an online ad for paid sex acts in the area, according to a bureau press release.
Undercover agents contacted a 44-year-old Napa woman affiliated with the ad who offered sex services out of her apartment in the 3600 block of Solano Avenue, according to the release. Agents also began communicating with potential customers.
NSIB set up a sting operation Thursday at the brothel from 2-10 p.m., said Sgt. Alfonso Ortiz. Officers arrested eight men, including three from Napa, two from Sonoma County, two from Solano County and one from Contra Costa County.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanors related to prostitution.