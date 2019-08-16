{{featured_button_text}}

Eight men, including three from Napa, were arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor charges related to prostitution after a Napa Special Investigations Bureau sting operation on Thursday.

Tips about a possible brothel in Napa or American Canyon led NSIB agents to an online ad for paid sex acts in the area, according to a bureau press release.

Undercover agents contacted a 44-year-old Napa woman affiliated with the ad who offered sex services out of her apartment in the 3600 block of Solano Avenue, according to the release. Agents also began communicating with potential customers.

NSIB set up a sting operation Thursday at the brothel from 2-10 p.m., said Sgt. Alfonso Ortiz. Officers arrested eight men, including three from Napa, two from Sonoma County, two from Solano County and one from Contra Costa County.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanors related to prostitution.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
4

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.