The list of missing in the Camp Fire continues to dwindle as it dropped to six Thursday while the death count of 85 stood.
Missing persons in California's deadliest wildfire have previously been in the triple digits, reaching over 800 just last month.
Of the 85 fatalities, 47 have been positively identified and 35 have been tentatively identified, leaving three in question, according to a news release issued by the Butte County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities identified the remains of Forrest Rea, 89, of Paradise, according to the sheriff's office.
At least 36 people have been identified and had their next of kin notified, including Rea. Their names are as follows:
— Joyce Acheson, 78, of Paradise
— Carol Arrington, 88, of Paradise
— Julian Binstock, 88, of Paradise
— David Bradburd, 70, of Paradise
— Larry Brown, 72, of Paradise
— Joanne Caddy, 75, of Magalia
— Dennis Clark, 49, of Paradise
— Gordon Dise, 66, of Chico
— Andrew Downer, 54, of Paradise
— Robert Duvall, 76, of Paradise
— Elizabeth Gaal, 80, of Paradise
— Sally Gamboa, 69, of Paradise
— James Garner, 63, of Magalia
— Dennis Hanko, 56, of Paradise
— Jennifer Hayes, 53, of Paradise
— Lou Herrera, 86, of Paradise
— Evva Holt, 85, of Paradise
— TK Huff, 71, of Concow
— Gary Hunter, 67, of Magalia
— Richard Jay Garrett, 58, of Concow
— Sara Magnuson, 75, of Paradise
— John Malarkey, 89, of Paradise
— Joanne Malarkey, 90, of Paradise
— Deborah Morningstar, 66, of Paradise
— Helen Pace, 84, of Paradise
— Joy Porter, 72, of Paradise
— Beverly Powers, 64, of Paradise
— Forrest Rea, 89, of Paradise
— Vernice Regan, 95, of Paradise
— Sheila Santos, 64, of Paradise
— John Sedwick, 82, of Magalia
— Russel Stewart, 63, of Paradise
— Victoria Taft, 67, of Paradise
— Donna Ware, 86, of Paradise
— David Young, 69, of Concow