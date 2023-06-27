An electric bus adorned with a large picture of a honeybee debuted in Yountville last year, becoming one of the first zero-emission buses in the Napa Valley transit system.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

But this battery-powered bus, serving the Bee Line, replaced the aging-but-popular Yountville Trolley in providing free local service around town. And not everyone has been happy with the switch.

A recent buzz about the Bee Line on social media site Nextdoor — and how it compares negatively with the old trolley, largely in aesthetic terms — prompted the Yountville Town Council last month to request the Napa Valley Transportation Authority to give a presentation on how the Bee Line came to be. Kate Miller, executive director of the NVTA, responded to that call and took questions from the council last week.

Miller explained that Yountville initially accepted an old trolley from the city of Napa back in 2008, after the Downtown Napa Association ended funding for Napa’s downtown trolley service. The transit agency approached the town with the idea of running a Yountville service, and the town agreed. The vehicle went on to become the popular Yountville Trolley that provided free rides around town; it was replaced with a similar vehicle in 2012.

But, Miller said, California’s push to shift public transit agencies away from fossil fuel fleets and persistent mechanical issues with the trolley — it was out of service 40% of the time during the 2019-2022 fiscal years — prompted NVTA to retire the trolley and replace it with the Bee Line last year.

As for the look of the bus, Miller said, the shift away from the vintage look was necessary because no zero-emission trolley-style vehicles have been approved by the Federal Transit Administration. She also noted that the Town Council, in February 2021, unanimously recommended the bee design.

“We would not have done this bus this way if it hadn’t been approved by the council,” Miller said. “There’s a little bit of a soft spot around these vehicles because we get so many compliments from everybody in the industry; we get compliments from everybody in the valley. So this is somewhat shocking that we’re getting this kind of feedback that people in Yountville don’t like the bus. It’s a little hard on us because we really think the bus is pretty cute.”

Councilmember Pam Reeves said she felt the bus was akin to someone seeing a haircut in a magazine and requesting it from their barber, but the haircut doesn’t turn out how they expected.

“I think there’s a little bit of a ‘Gee, that wasn’t what I was expecting’ kind of feeling from the community,” Reeves said.

Reeves noted that some people think the bus is too big, though she added it was her impression the bus was about the same size as the old trolley. Miller confirmed that the Bee Line is about the same size as its forerunner.

“It just has a different look,” Reeves said. “The biggest item is that it’s electric, and that’s a huge plus for the community. I think that, in a way, we would like everyone to like that part of the bus because it’s what we need as a community.”

Reeves also asked whether it was possible to take the protective wrap off the bus windows — which she said limits visibility inside — and “Yountville it up” a bit so locals and tourists know it’s the free local bus and they can flag it down.

“It just seems like it looks so much like an urban bus that nobody knows what you’re supposed to do with it,” Reeves said.

Councilmember Robin McKee-Cant said she agreed with Reeves about the branding of the bus, though she emphasized the importance of how the bus currently functions. She said the community was lucky to have the bus, especially because it allows access for older people and space for wheelchairs — an improvement from the trolley.

“Branding I think could help people, our tourists, realize that it’s there and make our locals a little more calm about it, hopefully,” McKee-Cant said.

Miller said that the total cost of the bus, including the wrap, was about $600,000, with Yountville contributing $10,000. The annual operating cost, she added, is $381,000, with NVTA taking on 90% of that cost and Yountville 10%.

Miller also estimated the cost of replacing the wrap — which she said she didn’t think NVTA would fund — would be about $50,000. And the authority wants to have a consistent look across its electric vehicles, she added, so there’d likely need to be a larger discussion with the NVTA board should there be a request to change the design.

Other councilmembers said they’d personally observed positive reactions to the Bee Line and didn’t think social media criticisms should be overemphasized. Vice Mayor Eric Knight mentioned that his youngest daughter nannies two 3-year-olds, and “they have no greater joy than to get on the Yountville Bee Line.”

Mayor Margie Mohler added she’d heard positive comments about the bus from residents of the nearby Veterans Home of California, many of whom use wheelchairs or are limited in their movement.

“Sometimes it’s just a matter of change,” Mohler said. “And I think this change is very positive and very good.”

PHOTOS: New "Tiki Dreams" exhibit at the Napa Valley Museum