NVUSD considers moving Stone Bridge School to Mt George site in 2021

Also Thursday, NVUSD's board will decide the shape of seven new voting areas that each will be represented by a single trustee under a revamped voting system that will take effect with the November election.

Several versions of the voting maps have been whittled to two options, with the sharpest difference being how they would represent voters in American Canyon, the second largest of Napa County's five cities.

One map would create a voting area encompassing all of American Canyon and roughly the southern third of NVUSD's territory, which extends northward to Yountville and northeast to Lake Berryessa. The alternative would split the southern zone into eastern and western voting areas, with Highway 29 as the boundary for American Canyon's two halves. Under that layout, the voting area that includes western American Canyon also would take in a portion of south Napa west of Highway 221.