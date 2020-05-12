NVUSD considers moving Stone Bridge School to Mt George site in 2021

The closing act of one Napa-area school may pave the way to a fresh start for another.
Mt. George Elementary School east of Napa, one of two grade-school campuses slated to close this summer, would become home to the Stone Bridge School after it leaves behind its earthquake-threatened campus in rural Carneros, according to a plan scheduled to go before the Napa Valley Unified School District board at its Thursday meeting.
The possible relocation of Stone Bridge is part of a slate of decisions this week for board members, who also will vote on a new area-based system of voting for trustees – with candidates being chosen only by voters living in their vicinity – and also consider flying the rainbow gay-rights flag outside NVUSD's Napa headquarters later this spring.
Board members will meet by videoconference on the Zoom platform, as county and state shelter-at-home orders imposed March 20 remain in force during the coronavirus pandemic. Observers can view the discussions online and make public comments for up to three minutes during the virtual meeting's comment period.
First proposed by district officials in January, the eastward shift of the Stone Bridge school to Mt. George aims to solve two problems in a single step. It would keep alive a Coombsville campus set to go dark at the end of the school year due to declining district attendance, while providing a seismically stable home for Stone Bridge, whose future has been clouded since it sustained damage in the August 2014 quake.
Stone Bridge would be assured the use of its current campus – which hosted the Carneros Elementary School before its closure a decade ago – through the 2020-21 academic year, but also could shift classes to the Mt. George site ahead of schedule.
Board members in October voted to wind down Mt. George and Yountville, the grade schools with the smallest enrollment numbers in NVUSD. Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti and other district officials called the closures a key to saving $1 million in annual costs as the district seeks to reverse a multimillion-dollar deficit partly driven by shrinking enrollment, which has squeezed the per-student educational funding NVUSD receives from the state.
Previous attempts to relocate Stone Bridge since the 2014 quake have stalled, including plans for the Yountville school to share its campus with Stone Bridge or to build a new campus on Old Sonoma Road. Stone Bridge directors have emphasized the need for a rural-style parcel that can support farming instruction and other activities central to its Waldorf curriculum, which emphasizes hands-on learning over classroom technology.
Also Thursday, NVUSD's board will decide the shape of seven new voting areas that each will be represented by a single trustee under a revamped voting system that will take effect with the November election.
Several versions of the voting maps have been whittled to two options, with the sharpest difference being how they would represent voters in American Canyon, the second largest of Napa County's five cities.
One map would create a voting area encompassing all of American Canyon and roughly the southern third of NVUSD's territory, which extends northward to Yountville and northeast to Lake Berryessa. The alternative would split the southern zone into eastern and western voting areas, with Highway 29 as the boundary for American Canyon's two halves. Under that layout, the voting area that includes western American Canyon also would take in a portion of south Napa west of Highway 221.
NVUSD's move to area-based voting is the outcome of a petition by the Walnut Creek attorney Scott Rafferty, which alleged that the school district's current system of allowing voters to cast ballots for all seven trustee seats violates California election law by diluting the influence of minority groups. A similar petition by Rafferty on behalf of the Napa County Progressive Alliance has led the city of Napa to also switch to district-based voting for its City Council race in the fall.
In other business, the Napa school board will weigh a proposal to raise the rainbow banner symbolizing the LGBTQ community at district-owned flagpoles to commemorate Pride Month in June. The gesture would follow a similar move by the city of Napa to fly the rainbow in front of City Hall in 2019.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
