The Napa Valley Unified School District has filled three new senior leadership positions, naming Dana Page to be assistant superintendent of human resources; Mike Pearson as assistant superintendent of operational services; and Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala as assistant superintendent of business services.
The three join the executive cabinet reporting directly to Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti, and assume their new roles on July 1.
“I am thrilled to work with this new leadership team comprised of innovative thinkers and strategic problem-solvers, all with deep and relevant educational experience,” Mucetti said. “Our district’s success depends on an unwavering commitment to student achievement which will require prioritizing our programs and resources at every step. I’m confident this new team’s experience and dedication to our mission will bring a gold standard educational experience to NVUSD.”
Page was previously the interim assistant superintendent of human resources, the position she will now hold permanently. Page has worked in the district for over 20 years in school and district management roles including executive director of human resources, responsible for leading human resources procedures for over 800 employees. Page started her career in Napa as a teacher at Pueblo Vista Elementary School and also served as assistant principal and principal at McPherson Elementary and Northwood Elementary, respectively.
Pearson will lead district-wide facilities and operations. Pearson previously served as executive director of facilities and operations, responsible for all maintenance and operations departments, with over 150 employees deployed at campuses and facilities district-wide. In his new role, he will add food services and transportation to his responsibilities. Pearson has deep roots in the Napa Valley community and a 25-year professional history within NVUSD, serving most recently as principal of Vintage High School.
Mangewala will serve as the new finance leader for the organization, playing a critical role in ensuring the district successfully addresses its financial challenges. He comes from the San Leandro Unified School District, where he oversaw district-wide data management, enrollment, information technology and instructional materials. He began his career in education as an elementary school teacher in Hayward, where he taught for 13 years while obtaining his administrative credential and master’s degree at Cal State East Bay. He also holds a certificate in School Business Management from the Rossier School of Education at the University of Southern California.
“During the past year, we have ushered in a new era at NVUSD with the hiring of a new superintendent, adopting a three-year strategic plan and now implementing organizational and leadership changes,” said José Hurtado, president of the NVUSD Board of Trustees. “All of these positive shifts will promote and support our dedicated and passionate administrators, faculty and staff, setting the course for an exciting future for our students and community.”