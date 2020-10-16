NVUSD to pause consideration of Harvest Middle School closure

Sacrifices are needed to get where the school district needs to be financially, Mucetti wrote in her remarks from Thursday’s board meeting following the removal of the agenda item. But, she continued, “this is a really tough time to ask people to (make) sacrifice(s).”

The district must revisit “topics related to the middle school landscape in the city of Napa,” Mucetti said in an interview on Friday.

“We will not solely focus on the topic of closing Harvest. (Closing one of the middle schools) is one option. Will Harvest be discussed? Yes, potentially,” she continued. “But our goal is (for) the community to understand the data … and the financial issues, knowing we need to construct a solution that reduces operational costs.”

The district also wants to be sensitive to the fact that Harvest Middle School has a “high proportion” of socioeconomically disadvantaged students as well as the Latino community at the middle school level, Mucetti said.

News of the middle school’s potential closure prompted strong feelings from parents and community members, including Harvest Middle School’s Parent Faculty Club, which penned a letter expressing its opposition to the closure to Mucetti “almost immediately,” according to President Derek Moore, whose son is a seventh grader at the school.