NVUSD vendors spend big to support Napa and American Canyon bond measures

Developers, contractors, architects and others that received millions of dollars for past Napa Valley Unified School District construction projects have been spending big to support the school bond measures that city of Napa and American Canyon voters are considering this election season.

Those donors may also win big, through forming additional contracts with the school district, if the bond measures pass and open up more money for school construction.

The measures up for the vote — the $200 million Measure A1 for city of Napa voters and the $25 million Measure A2 for American Canyon Voters — would bring in money that could only be spent on the district’s facilities needs in those local areas. The funds would essentially be spent updating and improving NVUSD’s aging inventory of schools, many of which were built over 60 years ago, according to the district’s plans.

But bond measures are essentially paid for through an increase to local property taxes that lasts for decades. Measure A1 and A2 would add on $20 per $100,000 of assessed property value to annual property tax bills, on top of what residents are paying for other taxes. For the average-valued home, this is about $86 in additional taxes per year.

The reason California school districts regularly pursue school bond measures is because the state of California doesn’t typically provide funds for facilities. (The NVUSD has previously estimated that need amounts to roughly $500 million, but the two bond measures were purposefully developed with a lower ask because the district had concerns about tax sensitivity among local residents.)

The district’s most recent and largest bond measure, the $269 million Measure H, barely passed in 2016. That funding brought about several new campuses and campus modernization projects, along with much more, and a variety of contractors carried out that work.

Friends of Napa and American Canyon Schools — a committee organized to support the passage of Measures A1 and A2 — reported $157,475 in campaign contributions this year as of Oct. 22, which includes contributions from several contractors that worked on Measure H projects. According to California Fair Political Practices Commission, contributions to ballot measure committees are not subject to monetary limits.

Van Pelt Construction Services — which has contributed about $31,500 to the Friends of Napa and American Canyon — was paid several million dollars by the district to assist with program and construction management for Measure H projects, according to its website.

Atlas Peak Construction, which worked on a variety of Measure H projects including the Irene Snow School, has contributed $15,000 to supporting the bond measures.

Several more vendors that have worked on NVUSD projects — such as Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, which helped design American Canyon High School and Willow Elementary School, and BHM Construction, which worked on River Middle School — each gave $10,000 to the bond measure campaign. And several others have contributed smaller amounts, in the thousands.