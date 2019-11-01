A longtime design and development executive is the newest addition to the city of Napa’s land-use authority.
The City Council has appointed Reed Oñate, a vice president at Hall Equities Group, to the Planning Commission, filling one of the two seats reserved for design professionals. Oñate replaces Alex Myers, a Napa attorney who resigned Sept. 30 after moving to a new home outside city limits, and will serve on the commission through the end of 2021.
Oñate’s work at Hall Equities involves economic analysis for commercial and mixed retail-residential projects in California, Washington state and Colorado, according to documents released by the city last week.
You have free articles remaining.
His career has included stints as a project manager for Richmond American Homes, DeNova Homes Inc., D.R. Horton and Trumark Companies over the past two decades, as well as positions in the city planning departments of San Francisco, Morro Bay and Vail, Colorado in the 1990s.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday the council reappointed two incumbents, Beth Painter and Paul Kelley, to two-year terms on the commission. Painter, a land-use planner, will begin her third in January while Kelley, a Napa architect and the agency’s other design professional seat-holder, will start his fourth.
Thirteen people applied for seats on the land-use body overall.