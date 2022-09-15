 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oak Knoll Avenue closures in north Napa on Friday and Saturday

  • Updated
Oak Knoll Avenue in north Napa will shut down from Silverado Trail to Big Ranch Road on Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for road construction, Napa County officials announced.

On Saturday, the westbound lane of Oak Knoll will be closed Saturday between Big Ranch Road and Highway 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the county Public Works department said in a Nixle alert.

During the Saturday closure, there will be no access from Oak Knoll onto Highway 29, according to the announcement.

This story has been modified since the original posting to include information about the Friday closure of Oak Knoll Avenue.

