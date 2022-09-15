Oak Knoll Avenue closures in north Napa on Friday and Saturday

Oak Knoll Avenue in north Napa will shut down from Silverado Trail to Big Ranch Road on Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for road construction, Napa County officials announced.

On Saturday, the westbound lane of Oak Knoll will be closed Saturday between Big Ranch Road and Highway 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the county Public Works department said in a Nixle alert.

During the Saturday closure, there will be no access from Oak Knoll onto Highway 29, according to the announcement.