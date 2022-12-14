Oak planting events planned in Napa County on Saturday, and again January

Napa Valley residents are invited to three “re-oaking” events to plant oak trees and help restore native forest habitats. Organizers will one first acorn planting on Saturday, with two others scheduled next month.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The first of the Re-Oaking the Valley plantings, which are jointly sponsored by the Napa Valley Transportation Authority and Napa County Resource Conservation District, will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Napa’s Alston Park, 2037 Dry Creek Road.

Other plantings will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, 2023 at Skyline Wilderness Park, 2201 Imola Ave. in Napa, and St. Helena Community Forest at 30 Zinfandel Lane. Both gatherings also will from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Re-Oaking the Valley is a series of volunteer gatherings where people plant acorns to mitigate the loss of trees in Napa County, including along the Napa Valley Vine Trail corridor that eventually will run north to Calistoga. Acorns for the plantings are sourced only from oaks native to the county, organizers said in a news release.

Oaks are considered a “keystone species,” meaning that the trees positively benefit other plants and wildfire, according to organizers. The trees protect soil from erosion through their roots and canopies, enrich soil as they shed leaves, provide food for wildlife with their acorns, and sequester carbon dioxide whose build-up contributes to global warming.

Participation at the re-oaking events is free and open to all ages. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult, and all minors must have a waiver signed by an adult.

Volunteers will receive supplies and instructions on how and where to plant. Participants are asked to bring a water bottle and a hat for shade.

For more information on Re-Oaking the Valley, visit naparcd.org/calendar

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, December 11, 2022