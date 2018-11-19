OAKLAND -- The Oakland Zoo will remain closed today due to poor air quality, according to zoo officials.
The zoo has been closed for the past few days, but zoo officials said employees continue to keep a close eye on the animals as air quality in the Bay Area remains unhealthy due to smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County. A winter Spare the Air alert has been extended through Tuesday.
The current forecast calls for the air quality to begin improving on Tuesday, remaining unhealthy for sensitive groups, before reaching moderate levels on Wednesday.