1932—2020
Carol H. Lema loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and lifelong friend passed away peacefully January 15, 2020 after a brief illness from Pancreatic Cancer.
Born and raised in Oakland California, daughter of Hilmar and Hazel Hultberg; she was an Art Major at San Jose State, 1951 Theta Chi’s Dream Girl, member of Kappa Alta Theta, past President of Napa—Solano Panhellenic Society, owner of Napa Aquathentics, active in her community, and a garden enthusiast.
She is preceded in death by her father Hilmar, her mother Hazel and her son Kenyth “Rusty” Hall. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Walter Lema, daughters Pamyla Means and Mindy Hall, grandchildren Shane Means (Jill) and Shelby Means (Chad DeLaca), great grandchildren Max and Ryan Means, Rylee, Nolan and Koa Means and forever son-in-law Dave Means.
Hers was a life well lived and loved. With Walt by her side she traveled the world, enjoyed the water, golf, bocce ball, cards and lunches with “the girls”, Taco Tuesday’s, and yearly reunions with lifelong friends. She and Walt were always ready to organize a bit of fun with friends and never stopped holding hands. When asked what she wanted after receiving her diagnosis, she replied “Nothing, I have done it all!”
e honor her wishes for direct cremation with no service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Collabria/Hospice Care of Napa and the American Cancer Society. Special thanks to the staff at Aegis Community Living and Collabria/Hospice Care who helped in so many ways to provide dignity, grace and so much compassion for our family’s journey. We are so grateful for your care and support. A very special thank you to Granddaughter Shelby who managed the myriad of care services for her with love and grace.
Happy travels Mom/Gigi... we love you and the life you built for us ~