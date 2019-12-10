A California police officer responding to reports of a man pointing a rifle at people and vehicles Saturday opened fire with an AR-15 when the man brandished what appeared to be a firearm at him, police reported on Facebook.
It turned out to be a black umbrella, Santa Rosa police wrote.
The officer fired three shots, which missed, then tackled the man as he tried to run away in the 12:30 p.m. incident, police wrote on Facebook.
Joshua Oceguera faces charges of criminal threats, assault and brandishing a weapon, said Lt. Dan Marincik of the Santa Rosa Police Department, The Press Democrat reported.
The officer, whom police have not yet named, has been placed on leave and will be questioned this week about the incident, KTVU reported.
Marincik said police will eventually release bodycam video of the incident as required by California law, according to the station.
Before the incident, police had received seven 911 calls reporting a suspicious man whom some callers reported had appeared to point a gun at them, police wrote on Facebook.
When an officer arrived to investigate, Oceguera did not comply with his orders and brandished "what the officer believed was a rifle," prompting him to open fire, police wrote.
Santa Rosa police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact the Violent Crime Investigations Team at 707-543-3590.