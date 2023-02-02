A prowling report drew several law enforcement officers to a north Napa home shortly before noon Thursday, but no suspect was found, Napa Police reported.

The response stemmed from a call to police Wednesday night to report a possible prowler near a house on Newark Drive north of Redwood Road, according to police Lt. Christopher Pacheco. Then, late Thursday morning, police received another call to report an open door at a next-door home, leading officers to Newark Drive, Pacheco said.

Joining police were Napa County sheriff’s deputies, as well as a patrol dog and drone from that department, Pacheco added.

Law enforcement officers eventually entered the home but found no one inside, nor any signs of a disturbance there, according to Pacheco.

