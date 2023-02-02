Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The response stemmed from a call to police Wednesday night to report a possible prowler near a house on Newark Drive north of Redwood Road, according to police Lt. Christopher Pacheco. Then, late Thursday morning, police received another call to report an open door at a next-door home, leading officers to Newark Drive, Pacheco said.
Joining police were Napa County sheriff’s deputies, as well as a patrol dog and drone from that department, Pacheco added.
Law enforcement officers eventually entered the home but found no one inside, nor any signs of a disturbance there, according to Pacheco.
Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, January 29, 2023
A member of Napa Police holds an automatic weapon while a house is searched for a reported prowling suspect on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. No suspect or sign of disturbance was found at the Newark Drive home, the department said.