ST. HELENA — It might not be as visible as the flood project, but St. Helena’s other major public works accomplishment of this century got its moment to shine on Tuesday.

City officials and dignitaries including Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, gathered at the former site of the Upper York Creek Dam along Spring Mountain Road to celebrate the dam’s removal.

Twenty-eight years in the making, the $9 million project was completed in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the city waited until Tuesday to unveil a plaque commemorating the work.

Removing the dam restored access to spawning and rearing habitat for steelhead trout throughout 1.6 miles of York Creek.

Mayor Paul Dohring thanked city staff, current and past councilmembers, engineers, technical consultants, contractors, lawyers, and local and regional elected officials who helped design and fund the project and secure approval from regulatory agencies.

“There are a number of collaborators in this project,” Dohring said. “It’s a little late in celebrating it, but we should celebrate these kinds of projects.”

Thompson, who secured federal funds for the project, recalled trout-fishing above and below the dam when he was a boy, back when it was known as the Upper Reservoir.

“Walt Raymond and I used to walk up from our houses on Kearney Street when we’d fish,” Thompson said. “It’s just a beautiful, beautiful area.”

Decades later, Thompson joined then-St. Helena Mayor Del Britton in turning the first shovelful of dirt from the dam during a ceremony. That was years before construction actually started in 2020.

The 50-foot-high dam had been in place since 1900, when it was built to create the Upper Reservoir. Over the decades the reservoir filled up with gravel and dirt that became trapped behind the dam.

The dam was declared an illegal barrier to fish passage in 1993, after an accidental release of sediment in 1992 killed fish downstream.

The city paid $259,645 in fines for failing to remove the dam, including $70 a day from 2012 to 2020.

The dam and half of the accumulated sediment were finally removed in the summer of 2020, with 22,000 yards of material hauled off in 1,933 truckloads.

Just weeks after the construction of 36 log structures intended to capture sediment and provide shelter for spawning fish, the Glass Fire burned the entire project site. Workers stabilized the damaged structures.

The project was designed to restore the dam site and the area downstream to a more natural habitat suitable for steelhead. Severe drought in 2021 and torrential atmospheric rivers early this year have made it difficult to collect accurate fish counts, but the Napa County Resource Conservation District plans to monitor the area for another eight to 10 years.

“The fish recovery will probably show up in another year or two,” said Virginia Mahacek, principal geomorphologist on the project.

