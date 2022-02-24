Officials: Death in mid-February brings Napa County’s COVID-19 fatalities to 127

Napa County on Thursday reported the 127th local death connected to the coronavirus, of a woman who died earlier this month.
The patient, a Napa resident over the age of 85, had been vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 when she died Feb. 13, according to county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The death was the second connected to COVID-19 to be announced by Napa County in as many days, but occurred nearly a month and a half before the previous reported fatality. A woman in her 70s who was living at a local long-term care home succumbed to the virus Jan. 2, but her death was not announced until Wednesday because her death certificate listed her as a Sonoma County resident, officials said earlier.
To date, all but six of the county’s COVID-related deaths have been residents.
On Thursday, the website of Napa County’s Health and Human Service Agency announced the confirmation of 101 more COVID-19 infections, down from the 242 confirmed Wednesday. Health officials, however, have said recent statistics have been skewed by data reporting delays and largely reflect the belated confirmation of older illnesses.
People are also reading…
The county on Wednesday confirmed the death of a non-resident woman in Jan. 2 due to COVID-19.
Cases-per-day numbers, which are based on the dates when COVID-19 tests are given rather than when positive results are recorded, have steadily declined from an early January peak of 516 in Napa County to 20 on Tuesday, according to the county’s informational site.
Nine people in the county were hospitalized with the virus on Thursday, and 77% of intensive care beds were available.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
German POWs worked on Napa ranches and farms during World War II. Here's one family's story.
The American Canyon man who was shot on Highway 29 in south Napa continues to recover in the hospital and may be released midweek.
Napa student Diana Baldovino offers free menstrual supplies for anyone in need.
Napa Valley’s Shafer Vineyards, an icon of the Stags Leap District, has sold its winery to South Korean retail company Shinsegae for $250.3 million.
A small group of Vintage High School students decided that enough was enough Friday afternoon, walking out in protest of the school’s continue…
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s decision to recuse himself from further decisions on the Walt Ranch vineyard project has injected a d…
Mr. Monopoly recently made an appearance in Napa Valley — to announce new game plans.
Burbank Housing awarded $18.1 million to make Napa's Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing, in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa, has been awarded roughly $18.1 million in state funding to convert Napa…
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com