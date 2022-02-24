Officials: Death in mid-February brings Napa County’s COVID-19 fatalities to 127

Napa County on Thursday reported the 127th local death connected to the coronavirus, of a woman who died earlier this month.

The patient, a Napa resident over the age of 85, had been vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 when she died Feb. 13, according to county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum.

The death was the second connected to COVID-19 to be announced by Napa County in as many days, but occurred nearly a month and a half before the previous reported fatality. A woman in her 70s who was living at a local long-term care home succumbed to the virus Jan. 2, but her death was not announced until Wednesday because her death certificate listed her as a Sonoma County resident, officials said earlier.

To date, all but six of the county’s COVID-related deaths have been residents.

On Thursday, the website of Napa County’s Health and Human Service Agency announced the confirmation of 101 more COVID-19 infections, down from the 242 confirmed Wednesday. Health officials, however, have said recent statistics have been skewed by data reporting delays and largely reflect the belated confirmation of older illnesses.

Cases-per-day numbers, which are based on the dates when COVID-19 tests are given rather than when positive results are recorded, have steadily declined from an early January peak of 516 in Napa County to 20 on Tuesday, according to the county’s informational site.

Nine people in the county were hospitalized with the virus on Thursday, and 77% of intensive care beds were available.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

