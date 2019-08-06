The Napa County Sheriff's Office has identified the passenger killed in a car crash Monday night after a police pursuit through Napa.
Logan Dale Patrick Bogan, 33, of Oakley was ejected from the car when it rolled over after the pursuit, said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Henry Wofford. The driver, who has not yet been identified by the Napa Police Department, was hospitalized.
The incident began shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, when dispatchers received a call that a suspicious vehicle was parked behind the Raley's on Soscol Avenue, with the driver passed out, police said in a statement late Monday. Medics arrived and the driver sped off.
Police tried to pull the car over on Imola Avenue, but the driver continued and turned north. The driver swerved after a Napa County Sheriff's deputy deployed a spike strip on Big Ranch, lost control and crashed in the 2700 block of Big Ranch Road, just north of the El Centro Avenue junction.
At the scene of the incident on Monday night, a white car could be seen lying upside-down in a roadside ditch, next to a vineyard.
The Napa Police Department did not immediately reply to inquiries seeking more information on Tuesday morning.