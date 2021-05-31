Officials laud improvements to Mare Island Naval Cemetery during Memorial Day event

VALLEJO — “It may be a good day for a barbecue, but you have to remember the fallen first.”

So says David J. Leavitt, president of the American Legion Riders District 10 from San Leandro who attended the Memorial Day commemoration at the Mare Island Naval Cemetery (MINC) on Monday, along with some dozen other motorcycle riding veterans. He and Luis Torres, Jr., a rider from the Antioch chapter, say the organization has been participating in the annual event for at least a decade.

For at least twice that long, someone from the Mare Island Museum has laid a wreath at the memorial for the 15 sailors from the U.S.S. Boston, killed in an explosion at the Mare Island Ammunition Depot while their ship was in dry dock on June 13, 1892. Wreath duty this year fell to the museum’s Joyce Giles.

“They were unloading ammunition and, I guess they hadn’t been properly trained — weren’t wearing the right gear — and there was a terrible explosion. Twelve men died instantly, but two died the next day in terrible pain. One was begging them to put him out of his misery,” Giles said. “Now that the markers have been cleaned up, you can see the names and how young they were — 18, 19, 20 years old.”