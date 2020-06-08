Officials: More than 250 marched in Napa on Sunday against police brutality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Napa's second downtown protest Sunday against police violence and racial intolerance drew between 250 and 300 demonstrators to the city center, according to police.

Marching took place on various Napa streets from 3 to 9 p.m., with lower numbers of demonstrators toward the end of the event, Lt. Chase Haag said Monday. No arrests connected to the protest were reported.

Sunday's march was the follow-up to a May 31 demonstration that attracted some 300 members and lasted more than eight hours. The procession included an 8-minute, 46-second silent period at the intersection of First and School streets in remembrance of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer arresting him leaned a knee onto his neck.

Other Napa observances in Floyd's memory earlier Sunday included an interfaith vigil at Veterans Memorial Park led by a variety of Napa Valley religious leaders, as well as an anti-racism march for children and families from the park to the nearby Oxbow Commons.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

