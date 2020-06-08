You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Officials: More than 250 marched in Napa on Sunday against police brutality

Officials: More than 250 marched in Napa on Sunday against police brutality

{{featured_button_text}}
Protesters against racism take to Napa streets

Between 250 and 300 people took part in Sunday's protest march in downtown Napa against racism and police brutality. The procession included 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence at First and School streets, in remembrance of the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police May 25.

 Howard Yune, Register

Napa's second downtown protest Sunday against police violence and racial intolerance drew between 250 and 300 demonstrators to the city center, according to police.

Marching took place on various Napa streets from 3 to 9 p.m., with lower numbers of demonstrators toward the end of the event, Lt. Chase Haag said Monday. No arrests connected to the protest were reported.

Sunday's march was the follow-up to a May 31 demonstration that attracted some 300 members and lasted more than eight hours. The procession included an 8-minute, 46-second silent period at the intersection of First and School streets in remembrance of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer arresting him leaned a knee onto his neck.

Other Napa observances in Floyd's memory earlier Sunday included an interfaith vigil at Veterans Memorial Park led by a variety of Napa Valley religious leaders, as well as an anti-racism march for children and families from the park to the nearby Oxbow Commons.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News