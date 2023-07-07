Blue Oak School is pushing back the opening of its new middle school campus by eight months after the discovery of toxic dry cleaning residue at its building site in downtown Napa, school officials announced.

The delay is the result of chemicals found during an environmental review last fall, according to Etta Williams, director of advancement for the private K-8 academy. Before work can continue, the toxins must be removed and a vapor instruction mitigation system added to prevent the chemicals from returning after construction is finished.

Blue Oak announced the delay last week in a progress update for its middle-school academic building and gymnasium, which will open across the street from its elementary school at 1436 Polk St. The site, where work originally was to be finished by the end of 2023, is now slated to open next summer, in time for the 2024-25 academic year.

Testing at Blue Oak’s nearby lower school revealed no sign of the dry cleaning chemicals, Williams said.

The vapor mitigation system gained approval in March from the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, and the city of Napa signed off on related changes to construction permits, according to Blue Oak’s announcement.

In light of the construction delay and the added costs for chemical mitigation, Blue Oak in May relaunched its Building Dreams capital campaign to raise more funds for the middle school project. The school will establish financing with UBS to support the new campus’ completion, school officials said in their progress report.

Construction at Blue Oak’s new middle school has ramped back up in the past couple of weeks, according to Williams. Many of the changes are visible from the lower school’s Polk Street lot, including the concrete foundations and steel beams for the academic building on Seminary Street and the gymnasium/culinary center on Clay Street, as well as wood framing on the lower-level classrooms of the academic building.

Middle school enrollment is expect to increase from about 80 to 120 students when the new campus opens, replacing an existing school site on Hayes Street three-fifths of a mile north.

The layout of the new campus will be the same as originally proposed. The two-story academic building will feature eight classrooms and four offices that will house two 20-student sections of sixth, seventh and eighth grades. The site will also include a 10,000-square-foot gymnasium and culinary center with a full-size indoor athletic court, theater capability, and an industrial kitchen.

“I am most excited about our brand new gymnasium,” Williams said. “I raise a family in Napa and there is a lack of really high-quality, indoor gym space for our children and the community at large. The new campus is going to offer an entire full-court gymnasium, where we're hopeful that we can be the home for local sports tournaments, (and) we hope to be the home for operations for other nonprofits in town. ... There's a lot of benefits that not only Blue Oak will reap from this, but also other community organizations.”

The new middle school campus’ nearness to the lower school is also an important factor to the project team.

Carol Kingery Ritter, chair of the school’s board of trustees, explained that cross-grade learning is central to Blue Oak’s experience-based curriculum. A downtown location not only provides community access to students but also allows middle and lower schools to form a united campus, which she said will encourage more integrated learning.

“This proximity will really just allow a closer tie so that our middle school kids can really be leaders in the broader school community rather than being separated from it,” said Ritter. “… It really just sort of fits into our view of educating and supporting and teaching to the whole child — not just in the strictly academic sense, but also in the emotional and social sense.”

Williams, Blue Oak’s director of advancement, emphasized that the school’s community hopes the new campus will not only benefit students but the larger Napa community as well.

“It's a gift to our program that allows Blue Oak to expand, but we're hoping that that will also put a real highlight on education in Napa Valley in general,” said Williams.

