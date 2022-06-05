Old Fire in Napa County fully contained, Cal Fire reports

REGISTER STAFF
Firefighters have fully boxed in the Old Fire without the loss of any buildings, five days after it erupted and forced the evacuation of Old Soda Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire.
The state firefighting agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit on Sunday morning announced 100% containment of the blaze, which broke out Tuesday afternoon and quickly spread to 570 acres northeast of the city of Napa. Fire crews will continue patrolling the area in the coming days, Cal Fire said in a Facebook post.
The fire triggered an evacuation order affecting about 100 homes near Old Soda Canyon Road, as well as shutdowns of the Silverado Trail and Soda Canyon Road in the area, as a smoke column formed within view of downtown Napa. However, mild weather allowed firefighters to quickly block the blaze’s further spread, allowing homeowners to return on Wednesday and local roads to reopen Thursday.
Cal Fire reported one injury resulting from the Old Fire, although details were not available Sunday. No structures were reported to be destroyed or damaged by the blaze, whose cause remains under investigation.
