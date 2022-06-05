 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Old Fire in Napa County fully contained, Cal Fire reports

  • Updated
  • 0
Old Fire contained

The Old Fire, which broke out Tuesday afternoon northeast of Napa and spread to 570 acres, was declared 100% contained by Cal Fire on Sunday. 

 Diano Pachote photo

Firefighters have fully boxed in the Old Fire without the loss of any buildings, five days after it erupted and forced the evacuation of Old Soda Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire.

The state firefighting agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit on Sunday morning announced 100% containment of the blaze, which broke out Tuesday afternoon and quickly spread to 570 acres northeast of the city of Napa. Fire crews will continue patrolling the area in the coming days, Cal Fire said in a Facebook post.

The fire triggered an evacuation order affecting about 100 homes near Old Soda Canyon Road, as well as shutdowns of the Silverado Trail and Soda Canyon Road in the area, as a smoke column formed within view of downtown Napa. However, mild weather allowed firefighters to quickly block the blaze’s further spread, allowing homeowners to return on Wednesday and local roads to reopen Thursday.

Cal Fire reported one injury resulting from the Old Fire, although details were not available Sunday. No structures were reported to be destroyed or damaged by the blaze, whose cause remains under investigation.

People are also reading…

Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week

Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.

Napa Humane receives CDFA grant for spay-neuter program
Local News
featured

Napa Humane receives CDFA grant for spay-neuter program

  • Sam Jones
  • Updated
  • 0

Enough to subsidize around 420 “feline fix” procedures, this funding was raised through statewide sales of the pet-themed license plate design and will go directly to the local spay-neuter clinic.

Tracy, Wong are Napa County bike commute champs
Eagle
alert featured

Tracy, Wong are Napa County bike commute champs

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Terry Tracy and Tammy Wong use their bikes around Napa County to make short errands. Bike to Wherever Days wants more people to join them.

City of Napa moves to clear built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park
Local News
alert featured top story

City of Napa moves to clear built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

The city of Napa began removing built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park last week, in an effort to remove fire and safety hazards from the area, according to the city. 

Restaurant owners ask Napa City Council to allow tents for permanent parklet program
Local News
alert top story

Restaurant owners ask Napa City Council to allow tents for permanent parklet program

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

The city of Napa is in the process of figuring out a permanent parklet program. Restaurant owners on Tuesday asked the city to allow tents or more permeant coverings to allow for more outdoor dining. 

Napa County's population continues to shrink
Local News
alert featured

Napa County's population continues to shrink

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa County saw its population fall 1% in 2021, according to the state.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal to meet newcomer Casper Ruud in French Open final

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News