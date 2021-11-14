 Skip to main content
Memories

Old Photos of the Napa Valley: Napa-centered Facebook page offers hefty dose of nostalgia

Parks Victory Hospital, Jonesy’s Steakhouse, Carithers, Chic’s Burgers, Marlene’s Dress Shop, Casa Lu Al, Ridgeview Junior High, Rough Rider, The Man With the Pipe, The Depot Restaurant, and on and on. 

Chances are that if you recognize any of the above, you’re an old-time Napan, you grew up in the valley or know someone who did.

Someone like Cyndi DeBoard. This Napa native so appreciates that local history and legacy that in 2013 she started a Facebook page that now has some 8,000 people following it.

Called “Old Photos of the Napa Valley,” the Facebook page is described as “a place to share all of the photos that you may have hiding in your attics or garages of how Napa used to look.”

And oh how people have shared. Hundreds upon hundreds of photos of “old” Napa — from American Canyon, to downtown Napa, to UpValley, Lake Berryessa and more. The photo eras range from the late 1800s to recent decades such as the '70s, '80s and even '90s.

“I did it mostly for me,” DeBoard said about starting the private Facebook page.

“I thought some of my friends would enjoy it,” she said. “I thought it was fun to share some old pictures I was finding online.”

She started sharing the photos, and “it just started growing. I didn’t expect to turn into something on its own.”

The Facebook page is private, only to prevent advertising or content that doesn’t fit the group. To join the fun, readers only need answer one simple question: What’s your tie to Napa Valley?

“I delete anything that is not an old photo or doesn’t haven’t anything to do with Napa,” said DeBoard. The idea is to “Just scroll through and look at pictures.”

A sentimental person, she’s always been into photography, said this Napan. 

The first batch of photos she posted came from a box of old pictures she inherited. Then DeBoard started looking for other old Napa photos.

“I found it fascinating,” she said. 

So do contributors. Over the past eight years, they’ve posted hundreds of photos about old Napa people, places and things.

Some of the most popular posts have been about old Napa eateries (think the Wright Spot, Chic’s, Foster’s Freeze, Butter Cream Bakery & Diner, the Dairy Belle, Palby’s and Ruffino’s).

Photos of long-gone businesses such as Rough Rider, Food City, Woolworth’s, Helgeland, the Dream Bowl, Ruthie’s Queen Size Shoppe, Partrick’s Fine Candy and old shopping centers receive many “I remember” comments.

Napa County landmarks such as The Man With the Pipe, the Opera House, Lake Berryessa, the downtown clocktower, Napa State Hospital, Tulocay cemetery, Napa High School, the old Napa Mill complex and the Sam Kee Laundry building are among other well-liked posts.

DeBoard, who also has a corporate day job, said in the beginning, she contributed more frequently, but today the community has embraced the page and most posts are generated organically.

It's glimpse into what Napa used to be, said DeBoard. As a result of those contributions, “I’ve seen so many pictures I would have never seen.”

“I’ll never stop it or delete it because there are way too many people involved,” she said.

Now, “All I do is kind of monitor,” she said. “I don’t want to see any drama start. It’s supposed to be a feel-good page. I only want it to be a nostalgic fun place for memories.”

DeBoard said she misses the old Napa, “and the fun we used to have,” like more parades and things like the duck races, where the Napa 20-30 club dumped thousands of yellow rubber duckies into the Napa river as part of a fundraiser.

“We used to focus more on local fun now it’s become touristy,” said DeBoard. It’s changed, she said. And some of those old memories are being lost as people move away, or pass on. “I wish we could bring that old stuff back.”

“I wish I had asked my grandparents more questions," she said. "I want to hear the stories,” before it’s too late.

When asked about why she thinks why people are so into nostalgia, DeBoard said “I think you reach a certain age (where) realize how quickly time does go and how much changes.”

You want to remember the “old” memories, she said. “It’s like watching your favorite movie in your head.”

Upon realizing the Facebook group has topped 8,000 members, DeBoard paused for a moment. “Wow. It kind of blows me away.”

In fact, several of her posts have inspired Napa Valley Register stories, including a post about an artist at Napa State Hospital, found film footage of a 1966 Napa auto race and an upcoming story about Helgeland.

Stan France of Napa is a regular contributor to the page. He inherited his mother's Napa Valley postcard collection “and for years they just sat on the shelf and there was no place to share them.”

And then he found Old Photos of the Napa Valley.

"It’s a kick,” he said of the page.

“It ended up to be a great place to share the postcards and I learn a lot too. You put things on there and people tell you things that are crazy. Things you never knew.”

He’s posted more than 100 old postcards, said France. “It’s a good learning experience and also just fun to get the feedback. It’s a way to reconnect also with other people that are interested in Napa history.”

“And it’s amazing the amount of people that are on that site, really.

What’s France posting next? He’s not sure.

“I used to post a lot but I’ve actually gone through my whole collection pretty much.” He doesn’t want to “double post,” said France.

Another regular contributor is Jim Pryts, who used to have a photography business in Napa. He doesn’t live in Napa anymore, said Pryts, but he likes to post images on the page.

“I just like old photos in general," said Pryts. "And whenever I can see another old image of the Napa Valley, I get to say, 'Wow, look at that.'"

He’s drawn to the images.

“I look in these old photos and I see people looking back at (me) from decades and centuries ago. It’s like they are saying ‘I was here.’”

Pryts once posted a series of photos of a series of murals created by former Napa State Hospital painter, Bob Swan. As a result of that post, a number of old friends were delighted to reconnect with Swan.

“That kind of takes me aback,” to hear he played a part in those meaningful reunions, said Pryts.

“That makes me feel really good,” said DeBoard, about hearing of that mini reunion. “It almost makes me tear up. We all want to do something good. If it makes one person happy, that’s good.”

“I’m really glad I started it.”

Back in 1966, Napan John Rodman captured this film of an amateur auto race in what was then the Napa Valley Shopping Center. (Today it's an outlet mall.) Check out the classic cars, and catch a glimpse of some old-time Napa retail shops.

  • Updated

Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family. 

Check out these rare photos of these fantastical murals painted by a former Napa State hospital employee. His name is Bob Swan and from 1962 to 1995, he he created hundreds of artworks at the secure facility.
Cyndi DeBoard of Old Photos of Napa Valley

In 2013, Napa native Cyndi DeBoard started a Facebook page called Old Photos of the Napa Valley. It's since grown to include 8,000 followers and features many hundred photos from Napa's past. 

