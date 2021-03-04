Old Town Napa neighbors rebuff Gray Haven home despite promised outreach meeting

The promise of a community meeting, however, failed to mollify a resident who rejected any gesture that would indicate even the city’s tacit support for placing former inmates in the midst of apartments, homes and youth gathering places.

“Having a Gray Haven meeting with city staff only adds legitimacy to an expansion plan,” wrote the resident, who was identified only as a “concerned neighbor” and admonished the home’s leadership for not volunteering to meet with residents on their own initiative. “It gives the impression that the city believes a facility next to Fuller Park, in a residential neighborhood, is a good idea.”

Another anonymous writer echoed the criticisms of others who spoke out against Gray Haven’s operators for giving them no notice of their plans for the Yount mansion, which a previous owner had targeted for conversion to a bed-and-breakfast inn before the home was damaged in the 2014 earthquake.

“Maybe the Gray Haven people thought that since apartment people are just renters, they can just move,” the writer said. “For the Gray Haven operators, these people did not deserve the courtesy of knowing that soon they will be neighbors to people with mental illness.”

