Older Californians can skip DMV trip: New order allows license renewals by mail

The order requires the California Department of Transportation to establish protocol for issuing these permits.

Restaurants, bars and wineries are subject to California's tiered reopening rules that follow a county-by-county COVID-19 statistics system for when businesses can reopen their doors. Even in the least restrictive tier, the businesses must limit capacity to no more than 50% for indoor services.

Dining-based businesses have since had to upend their operations to comply with sanitation protocol, and have had to shift much of their services outside to temporary seating structures.

Restaurants in five counties on Oct. 26 filed claims against the state and local governments seeking refunds for permit and license fees needed to stay open during COVID-19. The businesses alleged "unlawful taxation, fees, and/or charges that were collected" from California and local jurisdictions even though some restaurants might not be able to operate under the COVID-19 guidelines.