OLE Health adjusts operations, limits certain services, due to coronavirus

OLE Health issued the following statement on Monday outlining how it is responding to the coronavirus emergency.
OLE Health is committed to serving our community and our patients at this difficult time, and we continue to provide all essential services to our patients while minimizing risk and following social distancing guidelines through the implementation of telephone and video visits between patients and their OLE Health medical and dental providers. As local first responders in the COVID-19 pandemic, OLE Health has implemented necessary and temporary changes to the way we provide care by minimizing risk by providing telehealth services to our patients, and being at the front lines of screening patients for symptoms of COVID-19 via phone and in-person at our clinics.
All patients, visitors and staff are screened via CDC guidelines and a temperature check at our clinics before entrance in order to reduce the possibility of exposure to coronavirus. Call Center capabilities and staff have been doubled, and OLE Health has consolidated services during this health crisis by closing the OLE Health Calistoga location and the OLE Health County Campus location in Napa. OLE Health has temporarily discontinued optometry, urology and acupuncture services. OLE Health has also canceled until further notice all diabetes support, heart health and other in-person education groups.
With a transition to telephonic care, these consolidations and restrictions reduce risk and conserve resources. OLE Health’s pharmacy services remain open with curbside pickup available, and OLE Health’s clinic locations in St Helena, in Fairfield, and on Hartle Court and Pear Tree Lane in Napa remain open, with strict screening protocols in place.
Calling (707) 254-1770 is the safest way to connect with OLE Health providers and to get medical advice. OLE Health also has a web page dedicated to updating the community at olehealth.org/covid-19, as well as sharing important information related to COVID-19 on its social media channels in both English and Spanish.
