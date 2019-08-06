OLE Health will host free pop-up clinics in Napa, on Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 6 and 8, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The Aug. 6 clinic will be held at the Silverado Creek Apartments at 3550 Villa Lane. Thursday's will be held at the Magnolia Apartments at 2000 Imola Ave.
The effort was announced Tuesday morning by Redwood Community Health Coalition, a network of health organizations spanning 71 sites in Napa, Marin, Sonoma and Yolo Counties.
OLE Health's clinics are part of a statewide initiative this week, which is National Health Center Week. The coalition hopes the events will show the public how health centers serve their communities by providing quality and affordable care.