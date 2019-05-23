A ribbon cutting, accompanied by a ladybug “release,” marked the official grand opening Wednesday afternoon of OLE Health’s new south Napa medical campus.
The Napa nonprofit hosted the event to welcome the community and to celebrate the new facility, officially named the OLE Health Napa Valley Vintners South Napa Campus.
Amid the typical speeches and appreciations, hundreds of visitors attended the celebration of the campus, located at 300 Hartle Court, adjacent to the South Napa Century Center.
After two years of construction, the first patients will be seen at the new facility starting June 3.
Described by one speaker as “the most beautiful health care facility in all of Napa County,” the $32 million project was created because OLE has outgrown its other spaces in Napa.
On Wednesday, looking out the expansive windows of the second floor of the building, Christina Cirigo enjoyed the view of the marshlands north of the center.
“It’s beautiful,” she said.
Cirigo said she’s been a patient of OLE Health for more than a dozen years. She does plan to use the new campus, but she’ll also continue to visit the Pear Tree Lane OLE location where she regularly attends a Spanish-speaking seniors' group.
Dr. Greg Beach greeted guests in the new optometry clinic at OLE Health. Beach contracted with OLE to set up the department at the new campus.
“I’m so pleased,” he said, of the new facility – and the accompanying views, he said with a smile. “It’s even better than I expected.”
Retired public health nurse Marie Skillings of Napa sat on a ledge near a large O-shaped sculpture at the front of the campus.
“This crowd is a testimony that this is wonderful for the community,” she said. “I had to be here.”
OLE Health patient Cindy Ramirez said she’s happy to see the new facility open.
“It’s new, it’s clean, it’s big,” she said, as she looked up at the three-story building. Ramirez lives in American Canyon and said it will be more convenient for her to access health care at the south end of Napa.
Napan Rachel Bruder isn’t an OLE patient, but as a member of the NapaMoms nonprofit, she’s familiar with OLE Health.
It’s expensive to live in Napa, especially if you don’t have a dual income household, Bruder noted.
“I have many friends that don’t have health care access,” who will benefit from such a service.
OLE Health nutritionist RosaLee Kamper visited the new community garden after the ribbon cutting. The garden, made possible in part by a grant from OLE Health foundation board member Darioush Khaledi, will help educate Napans about healthy food choices. Combined with the teaching kitchen inside the new campus, “it brings health and wellness full circle,” she said.
Pausing for photos as he opened a carton of ladybugs, Khaledi and some young helpers then scattered the bugs around the garden.
Dianne Prior of Napa said she wanted to be at the grand opening to show support for the nonprofit. Her presence, along with that of many others, is the community’s way of saying ‘I’m glad you’re here, OLE.’”
“I think it’s spectacular the Vintners are so committed and generous,” in supporting OLE Health, said Prior’s friend, Marcy Pelowski.
“And that ‘O’ is beautiful,” said Pelowski, of the large, yellow ‘O’ sculpture created by Napa artist Gordon Huether.
The new campus will serve an estimated 15,000 patients a year, said OLE Health. Patients will also continue to be served at the Pear Tree Lane facility and OLE’s other Napa County locations.
The south Napa project allows an expansion of primary care services by adding 18 patient exam rooms, a triage unit for immediate care services, nine dental chairs, 10 consulting rooms for integrated behavioral health, full optometry services, preventive care services, classrooms for health education, a pharmacy, teaching kitchen, laboratory and community garden.
“This building was designed for our patients, to give them the best possible healthcare experience we can offer,” said OLE Health CEO Alicia Hardy.
“This beautiful new facility supports our unique model of team-based care, in which the team works closely together to deliver services in a way that is integrated, patient-centered and seamless.”