OLE Health plans to merge with CommuniCare Health Centers to cover three counties

Napa’s OLE Health is planning to merge with the similar, Davis-based CommuniCare Health Centers to form a regional nonprofit health network covering Napa, Solano and Yolo counties.

Both organizations are Federally Qualified Health Centers that aim to provide comprehensive primary care to everyone, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. As such, most people served by the organizations are on Medi-Cal, California’s low-income health insurance program, and live at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Line, according to an OLE news release.

Currently, CommuniCare serves one in nine Yolo County residents at 11 sites, while OLE serves one in four Napa County residents — including one in three Napa children — at four sites, the press release said. OLE also maintains two sites in Fairfield.

Each organization was founded in 1972, and both are celebrating their 50th anniversaries this year, said Alicia Hardy, chief executive officer of OLE Health.

“When you do a side-by-side comparison, we’re almost mirror images in terms of annual visits, number of patients served, budget size and number of employees,” Hardy said of the two providers. “So it’s almost like a perfect match. And we’re so aligned in terms of our mission and culture, so that’s part of what makes it so exciting because it’s not just about becoming a larger system. It’s about having the right partner and being really intentional about what we’re trying to achieve together.”

Hardy noted that OLE has historically served Napa’s agricultural and service worker populations, the people who help support the major wine and tourism industries of the county.

After the merger, the new, yet-to-be-named organization will cover 17 sites across the three counties and serve more than 71,000 patients. The merger will also allow the new organization to bring current services — such as OLE optometry, or the mental health and substance use treatment program CommuniCare maintains — to patients across the system, said Hardy.

“We provide many of the same services to our communities — we serve similar populations — but we do have a few singular services on each side that we’re hoping to spread across the county lines just so our patients will have access to more services,” Hardy said. “And by being a larger system, we’re really hoping and think we’ll be able to have more influence, sort of at a policy level, be better advocates for our employees, our patients, and just get the resources that we need to do this really important work.”

Hardy, who has worked for OLE for 13 years, will take on the CEO role for the new organization, while Melissa Marshall, CommuniCare's CEO, will become the chief strategic advisor, the press release said. The new board of directors and executive team will also include existing members from both organizations.

The statement says the merger will make the new entity more cost-efficient and resilient to changes in the health care industry, which in turn will give patients who rely on services from the two organizations greater stability.

Both organization boards voted to support the merger on Wednesday, though it will need to be approved by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees Federally Qualified Health Centers. The organizations are aiming for the merger to be legally complete by Jan. 1, 2023, the press release said.

“One of the things that, for me, is most exciting is that this is really a merger of equals, of two high-performing, financially strong organizations that are proactively and strategically joining together to create something better for our patients and communities that we think will be more sustainable for the long term, especially with the complexities of the health care landscape and changes that we know are coming,” Hardy said.