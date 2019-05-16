More than two years after workers broke ground, only the final, finishing touches remain at OLE Health’s new south Napa medical campus.
Artwork is to be hung. Computers turned on. Medical supplies unpacked. New keys made. Garbage cans put out.
The $32 million building expansion of OLE Health, one of Napa County’s largest health care providers, is ready for its debut.
Located at 300 Hartle Court in south Napa, OLE Health’s new campus was created to better meet the needs of an organization that serves more than 37,000 patients each year at nine locations, said the organization. Due to such volume, capacity at its original headquarters on Pear Tree Lane in north Napa had become strained.
The new 29,000-square-foot campus will serve an estimated 15,000 patients a year, said OLE Health. Patients will also continue to be served at the Pear Tree Lane facility and OLE’s other locations.
The south Napa project will allow an expansion of primary care services by adding 18 patient exam rooms, a triage unit for immediate care services, nine dental chairs, 10 consult rooms for integrated behavioral health, full optometry services, preventive care services, classrooms for health education, a pharmacy, teaching kitchen, laboratory and community garden.
“This building was designed for our patients, to give them the best possible healthcare experience we can offer,” said OLE Health CEO Alicia Hardy. “This beautiful new facility supports our unique model of team-based care, in which the team works closely together to deliver services in a way that is integrated, patient-centered and seamless.”
“It feels great” to be almost done with the project, said Miguel Castañón, OLE Health safety officer and special projects manager. “It’s a beautiful building and a huge accomplishment for the organization.”
Visitors may appreciate the views alone. Walls of windows provide plenty of natural light and views of the marsh areas north of the property. Wide staircases and walkways give the facility an open, airy feeling. Even the colors, patterns and textures of the interior design were carefully considered, Castañón said.
“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone’s appreciation of the building,” Castañón said.
“We’re very excited about the building but it’s really for the patients,” said Jennifer Churchill, OLE Health’s director of marketing and communications. “We want our patients to walk in and feel cared for as special.”
The three-story building and surroundings are officially known as the OLE Health Napa Valley Vintners South Napa Campus in honor of the Vintners’ long history of supporting OLE Health. A $6 million donation from Napa Valley Vintners served as a catalyst for the project, said a news release from OLE Health.
The project broke ground in February 2017, with local donations helping raise $15 million of the project's $32 million cost. Among the location donations was a combined gift of $2 million from Louis and Evalyn Trinchero and Trinchero Family Estates, OLE Health said.
The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation donated the land on which the new facility was built, and also contributed funds.
The community is invited to an open house and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, May 22, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Patients will start using the building, located next to South Napa Century Center, as of June 3, said Churchill.
Letters to patients, social media posts, ads and new signage will help patients understand when the new facility opens and which OLE Health location to visit for specific services, said Hardy.
A bus stop has been added on Hartle Court for OLE Health clients. The new campus, located across the street from the movie theater and next to the county's animal shelter, has a parking lot with an estimated 150 parking spaces.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for patients to access our services,” Hardy said in an earlier interview.
Last fiscal year OLE Health’s more than 37,000 patients had more than 107,000 visits, the highest in its organizational history, said the nonprofit. OLE Health sees almost 8,000 children a year.
OLE Health has an estimated 250 employees. Founded in 1972, OLE Health provides care to one in six adults in Napa County, including more than 4,000 agricultural workers.