OLE Health grand opening: May 22

The community is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event at OLE Health on Wednesday, May 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 300 Hartle Court in Napa.

NapaSport Steakhouse, Southside Café, Napkins Bar + Grill, and NakedWines.com have donated wine and small bites for the event, which will be coordinated by the Napa Chamber of Commerce.