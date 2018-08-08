OLE Health will host 'pop-up' health centers during National Health Center Week.
This year’s pop-up health centers will take place at Silverado Creek Apartments, 3550 Villa Lane, Napa on Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. and at Beckstoffer Vineyards, 8550 Conn Creek Road in Rutherford on Thursday, Aug. 16, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
OLE’s pop-up health centers will provide participants with medical and behavioral health screenings, first-aid care, and connections to community resources. OLE will also have giveaways that are focused on wellness and occupational health for Napa Valley’s farmworkers including cooling packets, first-aid kits, sunscreen and cooled lunchboxes.
OLE Health, which serves 1 in 4 children and 1 in 6 adults in Napa County, looks to build on the success of last year’s pop-up health center campaign where over 150 community housing residents and farmworkers in Napa County were given the opportunity to meet with a healthcare provider at their home or workplace.
“Last year we saw just how important it is to connect patients with these kinds of health services” said Alicia Hardy, CEO at OLE Health. “Many people delay seeing a doctor for years and in some cases, patients are surprised to learn that their health is at serious risk, which can be potentially life-saving.”
National Health Center Week 2018 is Aug. 12-18.
Info: olehealth.org