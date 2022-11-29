OLE Health to introduce mobile health van Friday in St. Helena

OLE Health is launching new mobile health services from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Friday at River Ranch Farm Worker Housing, 1109 Silverado Trail in St. Helena.

In a nod to its roots, and in honor of its 50th anniversary, OLE Health is launching mobile health services to reach agricultural workers in the places where they live and work.

The mobile health van, made possible in part with a gift from Dalla Valle Vineyards, allows OLE Health providers to offer a variety of services out in the community, bringing health care to patients.

Services offered include preventative screenings, initiation of chronic disease management, health education, and referrals to community resources. At a later date, other services including vaccination and enrollment assistance will become available.

OLE Health was started 50 years ago by farmworker advocates and vintners to serve Spanish-speaking migrant workers without access to basic health care services. Over the decades, OLE Health has grown into a network of six health centers across two counties, offering comprehensive health care to all regardless of insurance or ability to pay.