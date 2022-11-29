OLE Health to introduce mobile health van Friday in St. Helena

FOR THE REGISTER
OLE Health is launching new mobile health services from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Friday at River Ranch Farm Worker Housing, 1109 Silverado Trail in St. Helena.
In a nod to its roots, and in honor of its 50th anniversary, OLE Health is launching mobile health services to reach agricultural workers in the places where they live and work.
The mobile health van, made possible in part with a gift from Dalla Valle Vineyards, allows OLE Health providers to offer a variety of services out in the community, bringing health care to patients.
Services offered include preventative screenings, initiation of chronic disease management, health education, and referrals to community resources. At a later date, other services including vaccination and enrollment assistance will become available.
OLE Health was started 50 years ago by farmworker advocates and vintners to serve Spanish-speaking migrant workers without access to basic health care services. Over the decades, OLE Health has grown into a network of six health centers across two counties, offering comprehensive health care to all regardless of insurance or ability to pay.
Industries Offering the Best Employee Benefits
Industries Offering the Best Employee Benefits
Photo Credit: Zivica Kerkez / Shutterstock
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a number of abrupt changes to the U.S. economy, but some of the most lasting impacts could be in the
future of work. From the rise of hybrid and remote work to the Great Resignation to “quiet quitting,” workers have been renegotiating how they work and what they look for in a job over the last two and a half years. And amid continued tightness in the labor market, employers have been forced to respond and make jobs more appealing to current and potential employees.
The
Great Resignation is perhaps the most significant trend demonstrating workers’ increased power and mobility since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Many workers were dissatisfied with how employers treated them during the pandemic, from essential workers facing regular exposure to the virus, to white collar professionals feeling burned out by long hours. Others saw opportunities to advance in their careers or have more flexible work arrangements. For all workers, the opportunity to earn more in wages has also been a major driver—especially as inflation has taken hold and eaten into household budgets.
Shutterstock
Total US job quits have risen 36 percent from two years prior
The effect of all these factors has been a significant increase in job movement across the U.S. labor market. Total U.S. job quits began spiking upward in 2021, reaching a high of 4.8 million quits in August 2021. While quits declined slightly in the subsequent fall and winter, workers still left their jobs at rates well above recent historical levels. And in 2022, quits have topped four million in every month from April to July.
While the Great Resignation has affected all industries and income levels, turnover has been most
concentrated in low-wage sectors. Fields like retail and hospitality have seen a disproportionate share of the country’s job turnover in the last two years, with workers frequently citing difficult working conditions and low, stagnant wages as a reason for moving on to new roles. These fields are also least likely to offer key benefits like health insurance, paid time off, and flexible work arrangements—all of which took on new importance during the pandemic.
Lower wage workers lack adequate access to employee benefits
Across all benefit types, access to benefits increases with wages, which means that the lowest earners are least likely to have benefits available. Among the bottom 10% of earners, 36% have retirement plans, 32% have paid holidays and vacation days, 26% have health insurance, and 15% have life insurance, while the share for the top 10% of earners exceeds 90% in each of those categories. Even the gap between low- and middle-income earners can be substantial. For example, just 47% of the bottom quarter of earners have access to paid holidays and vacation days, while 79% of the second-lowest quarter do. Similarly, only 39% of bottom quarter earners have health insurance, compared to 73% of those in the 25–50% wage percentile.
Smaller businesses struggle to offer the same benefits as larger businesses
While well-resourced firms have responded to the Great Resignation by raising wages and increasing their benefits offerings, not every employer has been able to do so. Access to benefits has a clear relationship to business size: companies with more employees tend to offer benefits more frequently than companies with fewer employees.
Workers seeking out benefits in their hunt for better jobs and working conditions may also need to look in certain industries to find the employers who are most likely to offer benefits. Typical incomes in a field are one good indicator: high-paying fields like finance and insurance or professional, scientific, and technical services both have among the highest rates of access to benefits. But other industries like utilities and manufacturing also rank highly for benefits. These fields may not pay as highly as white-collar fields, but relatively strong
unionization rates and challenging work conditions make it more critical for employers to offer benefits coverage.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To determine which industries offer the best employee benefits, researchers at
Smartest Dollar—an organization that reviews commercial insurance and other business products—calculated a composite score that equally weighted the percentage of private industry workers with access to paid holidays and paid vacation, life insurance, health insurance, retirement plans, paid family leave, and flexible hours. In the event of a tie, the industry with the greater percentage of private industry workers with access to paid holidays and paid vacation was ranked higher.
Here are the U.S. industries offering the best employee benefits.
14. Leisure and hospitality
Photo Credit: Kamil Macniak / Shutterstock
Composite score: 5.1 Paid holidays and vacation: 29% Life insurance: 17% Health insurance: 32% Retirement plans: 31% Paid family leave: 10% Flexible hours: 10%
Shutterstock
13. Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services
Photo Credit: SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock
Composite score: 16.7 Paid holidays and vacation: 65% Life insurance: 31% Health insurance: 54% Retirement plans: 43% Paid family leave: 13% Flexible hours: 10%
Shutterstock
12. Retail trade
Photo Credit: George Rudy / Shutterstock
Composite score: 23.1 Paid holidays and vacation: 64% Life insurance: 41% Health insurance: 53% Retirement plans: 73% Paid family leave: 24% Flexible hours: 6%
Shutterstock
11. Construction
Photo Credit: afotostock / Shutterstock
Composite score: 23.1 Paid holidays and vacation: 75% Life insurance: 49% Health insurance: 75% Retirement plans: 63% Paid family leave: 12% Flexible hours: 5%
Shutterstock
10. Real estate and rental and leasing
Photo Credit: EHStockphoto / Shutterstock
Composite score: 33.4 Paid holidays and vacation: 84% Life insurance: 60% Health insurance: 72% Retirement plans: 61% Paid family leave: 17% Flexible hours: 14%
Shutterstock
9. Transportation and warehousing
Photo Credit: Vitpho / Shutterstock
Composite score: 35.9 Paid holidays and vacation: 86% Life insurance: 69% Health insurance: 85% Retirement plans: 80% Paid family leave: 9% Flexible hours: 4%
Shutterstock
8. Educational services
Photo Credit: wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock
Composite score: 37.2 Paid holidays and vacation: 55% Life insurance: 69% Health insurance: 73% Retirement plans: 72% Paid family leave: 30% Flexible hours: 11%
Shutterstock
7. Health care and social assistance
Photo Credit: Cryptographer / Shutterstock
Composite score: 51.3 Paid holidays and vacation: 84% Life insurance: 63% Health insurance: 78% Retirement plans: 74% Paid family leave: 29% Flexible hours: 15%
Shutterstock
6. Wholesale trade
Photo Credit: iJeab / Shutterstock
Composite score: 62.8 Paid holidays and vacation: 93% Life insurance: 69% Health insurance: 89% Retirement plans: 83% Paid family leave: 25% Flexible hours: 14%
Shutterstock
5. Manufacturing
Photo Credit: BigPixel Photo / Shutterstock
Composite score: 68.0 Paid holidays and vacation: 94% Life insurance: 80% Health insurance: 90% Retirement plans: 84% Paid family leave: 23% Flexible hours: 11%
Shutterstock
4. Information
Photo Credit: mojo cp / Shutterstock
Composite score: 73.1 Paid holidays and vacation: 89% Life insurance: 78% Health insurance: 87% Retirement plans: 78% Paid family leave: 51% Flexible hours: 34%
Shutterstock
3. Professional, scientific, and technical services
Photo Credit: Dragon Images / Shutterstock
Composite score: 78.2 Paid holidays and vacation: 91% Life insurance: 74% Health insurance: 89% Retirement plans: 85% Paid family leave: 41% Flexible hours: 46%
Shutterstock
2. Utilities
Photo Credit: JWPhotoworks / Shutterstock
Composite score: 87.2 Paid holidays and vacation: 99% Life insurance: 98% Health insurance: 99% Retirement plans: 98% Paid family leave: 49% Flexible hours: 11%
Shutterstock
1. Finance and insurance
Photo Credit: Zivica Kerkez / Shutterstock
Composite score: 92.3 Paid holidays and vacation: 97% Life insurance: 90% Health insurance: 94% Retirement plans: 93% Paid family leave: 50% Flexible hours: 38%
Shutterstock
